Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Bank of New York Mellon also reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

BK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 164,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.