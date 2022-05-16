Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 131,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $689.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

