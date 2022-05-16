Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.33 Million

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to report $80.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.94 million and the highest is $80.59 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $77.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $325.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.98 million to $326.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $351.53 million, with estimates ranging from $342.15 million to $360.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,210. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $795.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

