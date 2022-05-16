Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to announce $99.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $122.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $399.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.10 million to $402.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.95 million, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $428.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 4,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $381,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

