Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will post $552.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.03 million. Primo Water posted sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRMW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,391. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.23.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

