Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 16th (AAP, AEO, AFCG, AFRM, AFX, AGNC, AHT, AIR, AKBA, AMAT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 16th:
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $230.00.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $35.00.
Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €210.00 ($221.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €170.00 ($178.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00.
Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €182.00 ($191.58) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.25.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00.
Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $75.00 to $53.00.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$51.00.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.
Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 316 ($3.90) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $67.00.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $10.00.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $17.50 to $15.00.
CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $13.00.
Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $9.00.
Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($4.93). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $291.00.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$222.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$212.00 to C$222.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $48.00.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from $17.00 to $12.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $54.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $80.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $142.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $49.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $80.00.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $80.00.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $200.00 to $120.00.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $185.00.
Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €17.50 ($18.42) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €63.20 ($66.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €57.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $18.00.
Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,170 ($14.42). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($27.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $28.00.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.
Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €47.00 ($49.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $22.00.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $29.00.
freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($24.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($28.95) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $63.00.
Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €50.00 ($52.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00.
Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.00 ($12.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$73.00.
Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($5.67) to GBX 330 ($4.07). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $13.80.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($63.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €144.00 ($151.58) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $5.00.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00.
JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $166.00.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €92.00 ($96.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.40.
Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $80.00.
Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €130.00 ($136.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $175.00.
LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €134.90 ($142.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €10.00 ($10.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00.
Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $40.00.
Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $72.00 to $41.00.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00.
Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €140.00 ($147.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €286.00 ($301.05) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $100.00.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) had its target price reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $15.00.
Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $25.00.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $162.00.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00.
Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00.
Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $6.50.
Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $116.00.
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €24.00 ($25.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $123.00.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $119.00.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $16.00.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00.
SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €35.00 ($36.84) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $46.00.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00.
SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($149.47) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($126.32) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $400.00 to $350.00.
Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €125.00 ($131.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 415 ($5.12) to GBX 280 ($3.45). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €177.00 ($186.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $5.00.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $46.00 to $47.00.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00.
STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($121.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $9.00.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $500.00 to $360.00.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $95.00.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $39.00.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to $6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00.
United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €42.00 ($44.21) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $64.00.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $2.00.
Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €224.00 ($235.79) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $3.00.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $148.00.
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $181.00.
ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($10.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $118.00.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $200.00.
