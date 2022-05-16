Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $84.40

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE APH opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 104,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 40.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $46,936,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 97,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

