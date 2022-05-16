Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$2,414.29

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CSU stock traded up C$9.58 on Friday, hitting C$1,935.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,812. The firm has a market cap of C$41.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,677.44 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 86.1399935 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.286 dividend. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

