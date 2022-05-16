Analysts Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $67.76

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,116 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 177,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 125,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.