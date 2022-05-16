Analysts Set Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $37.40

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,646,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,155 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,603.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 1,569.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,894 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

