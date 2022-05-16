Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $770.00

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $770.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.67) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

