Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $156.33

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average of $137.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

