Analysts Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target at $8.21

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 558.76%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

