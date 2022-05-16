Analysts’ Upgrades for May 16th (AAOI, ACCO, ADAP, AIKI, ARTNA, AUMN, AXTI, BKNIY, BLDP, BOOT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 16th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year, while enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.