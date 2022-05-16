Analyzing BurgerFi International (BFI) and Its Competitors

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BurgerFi International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s peers have a beta of -7.11, meaning that their average stock price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.41 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 15.83

BurgerFi International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 881 4663 5427 215 2.44

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.13%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 46.27%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.12% -54.80% 2.33%

Summary

BurgerFi International peers beat BurgerFi International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

