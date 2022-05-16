Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.87. 3,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of research firms have commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

