Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

ABUS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 744,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 271.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 625,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

