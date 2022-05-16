Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $85.39 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.