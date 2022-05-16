Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $16.96 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.
About Aris Water Solutions (Get Rating)
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.