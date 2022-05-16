Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $16.96 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

