ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.18. 3,923,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,801,645. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48.

