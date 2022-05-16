Arkema S.A. (ARKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.6665 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $119.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $100.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($143.16) to €142.00 ($149.47) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($130.53) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($106.32) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

