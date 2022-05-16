Arweave Price Reaches $18.38 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $18.38 or 0.00060396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $613.77 million and $89.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

