Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.68. 49,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,069,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $36,455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $77,595,000 and have sold 38,026 shares worth $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.