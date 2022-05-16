Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.57.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $170.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

