Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

