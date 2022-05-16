Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $614.00

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $614.00, but opened at $632.10. Atrion shares last traded at $632.10, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $702.43 and its 200 day moving average is $698.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

