Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on July 11th

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

