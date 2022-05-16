Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

