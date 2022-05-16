Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.48 on Monday, reaching $193.59. 11,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.41 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.33.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

