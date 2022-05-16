Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Financial Review

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

61.5% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -52.00% -42.38% Revolution Medicines -773.42% -33.52% -28.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 476.65%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.59%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Risk and Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 92.47 -$142.10 million ($1.86) -1.27 Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 39.59 -$187.09 million ($2.81) -5.58

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.