Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Autoscope Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 16,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The company has a market cap of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.90. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 17.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

