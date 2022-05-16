Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average of $192.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

