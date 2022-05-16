AXEL Tops 1-Day Volume of $99,060.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. AXEL has a total market cap of $43.66 million and $99,060.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AXEL has traded up 14% against the dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The official website for AXEL is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

AXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

