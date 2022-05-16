Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.47. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

