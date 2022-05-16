B. Riley Cuts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $2.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

INTZ stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 304.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

