B. Riley Increases Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Price Target to C$27.50

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its target price raised by B. Riley to C$27.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SW. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Shares of TSE SW opened at C$26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.36. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$16.85 and a 52-week high of C$26.64.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.91 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

