Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.

BBLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $1.16 on Monday. Babylon has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

