Bailard Inc. Acquires 18,608 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $24.03. 315,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,886,289. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.