Bailard Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 75.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.52. 1,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $94.79 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

