Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,089 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

