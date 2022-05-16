Bailard Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Atkore stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

