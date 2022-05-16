Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

