Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $34.36. 349,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,863,457. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

