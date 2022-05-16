Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,201 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 255,097 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.79. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

