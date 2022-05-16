Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 28833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$45.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.83.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

