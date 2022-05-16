Beacon 1-Day Volume Hits $14,505.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $549,663.82 and $14,505.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

