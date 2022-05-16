Berenberg Bank Lowers Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($81.37) to GBX 5,100 ($62.88) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,900 ($48.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,993.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,469.54. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,668 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,680 ($70.03). The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
