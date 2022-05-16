Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $2.75 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

VRTX traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

