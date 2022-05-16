Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New $9.56 Million Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,000. Rogers accounts for approximately 1.0% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2,474.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of ROG traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.86. The company had a trading volume of 159,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,855. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

