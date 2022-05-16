Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in 51job by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 51job by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of JOBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.90. 108,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

